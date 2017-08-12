FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian tourist held over killing of hotel supervisor at Egyptian resort
August 12, 2017 / 3:04 PM / in 2 days

Italian tourist held over killing of hotel supervisor at Egyptian resort

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Italian tourist has been detained in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Marsa Alam on suspicion of killing a supervisor on a hotel building site, judicial sources said.

The supervising engineer died after becoming involved in a brawl on Thursday when he warned the tourist not to enter a restricted area, the sources said.

The Tourism Ministry said on Friday that the Italian, Ivan Pascal Moro, had admitted causing the man's death.

The suspect was remanded in custody on Saturday for another week, the sources said.

An Egyptian tourism official based in Italy was traveling to Marsa Alam to take charge of the children, aged 6 and 15, and bring them back to Italy. The children were present at the time of the incident and had since been in the care of a hotel employee, the ministry said.

Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Kevin Liffey

