Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 29, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi approved the 2019-2020 budget on Sunday, according to the official gazette.

Egypt’s parliament had approved the government’s budget last week, and sent it to the president for ratification.