Egypt shuts two Mediterranean ports because of bad weather

ALEXANDRIA (Egypt) (Reuters) - Egypt on Monday shut the harbors of two of its Mediterranean ports, Alexandria and Dekheila, as bad weather forced the second closure within a few days.

High waves and wind speeds prevented ships from entering or leaving the ports safely, the Alexandria Port Authority said.

The coastal port city is witnessing bad weather and a dust storm affecting visibility levels, it added.

The two ports were shut on Friday for the same reason and reopened on Saturday.