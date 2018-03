CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s government approved its 2018/19 fiscal year budget on Sunday, targeting a budget deficit of 8.4 percent of GDP, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said.

People shop at Al Ataba, a popular market in central Cairo, Egypt March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A statement from the cabinet said the budget would target GDP growth of 5.8 percent.

Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July.

(This version of the story was corrected to change GDP growth from 5.2 to 5.8 percent)