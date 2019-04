People stand in line to cast their vote during the referendum on draft constitutional amendments, at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Voting began on Saturday in Egypt in a referendum on proposed constitutional amendments that would extend President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s rule.

Sisi cast his ballot at a polling station in the eastern suburb of Heliopolis in the Egyptian capital, state television showed.