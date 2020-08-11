Egyptians vote for newly created Senate

A woman gets her hands disinfected before entering at a polling station during Egypt's senate elections in Cairo, Egypt, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Polls opened in Egypt on Tuesday for a two-day election to choose members of a newly created second chamber of parliament, with restrictive measures in place aimed at curbing a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Council of Senators will be an advisory body without legislative powers. It will include 200 publicly elected members and 100 appointed by the president.

Nearly 63 million out of a total population of more than 100 million Egyptians are eligible to vote, according to state news agency MENA. Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.