FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 2, 2018 / 5:01 PM / in a day

President Trump congratulates Egypt's President Sisi on election win: MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his “sincere congratulations” to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on his re-election victory in a call on Monday, Egypt’s state news agency MENA reported.

Trump said in the call that the United States was keen on strengthening strategic relations and continuing to coordinate on key issues, MENA reported.

Egypt announced on Monday that Sisi had been re-elected to a second four-year term with 97 percent of the votes.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.