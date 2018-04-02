Trump congratulates Egypt's Sisi in call, affirms strategic partnership

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on his re-election in a phone call on Monday and reaffirmed the U.S. strategic partnership with Egypt, the White House said.

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir square after presidential election results in Cairo, Egypt April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Sisi, who had no real opposition, was elected with 97 percent of the vote, official returns showed. The White House said in a statement that Trump congratulated the Egyptian president and “the two leaders affirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt.”