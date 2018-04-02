FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 2, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Trump congratulates Egypt's Sisi in call, affirms strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on his re-election in a phone call on Monday and reaffirmed the U.S. strategic partnership with Egypt, the White House said.

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir square after presidential election results in Cairo, Egypt April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Sisi, who had no real opposition, was elected with 97 percent of the vote, official returns showed. The White House said in a statement that Trump congratulated the Egyptian president and “the two leaders affirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt.”

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.