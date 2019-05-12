Egypt condemns actions against four ships near UAE territorial waters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign ministry on Sunday condemned what the United Arab Emirates called an act of sabotage against four ships near the UAE’s territorial waters and said it stood by that country.

In a statement, the ministry said it “condemned all acts that would harm the national security of the UAE” and “stressed the solidarity of the Egyptian government and people with the UAE in confronting all the challenges it may face.”

Four commercial vessels were targeted by “sabotage operations” near the territorial waters of the UAE without causing casualties, the UAE foreign ministry said on Sunday, without giving details of the nature of the sabotage.