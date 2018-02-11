FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Commodities
February 11, 2018 / 7:56 AM / in a day

Energy group DEA to invest $500 million in Egypt oilfields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Energy group DEA plans to invest nearly $500 million in developing its oilfields in Egypt over the next three years, its chief executive office said.

“We intend to pump around $500 million over the next three years in Egypt to develop the West Delta, Desouk and the Gulf of Suez fields,” Maria Moraeus Hanssen told journalists in Cairo on Saturday evening.

The Hamburg-based company has been involved in exploration and development for oil and gas in Egypt since 1974. It is a partner of BP in the West Nile Delta gas fields.

Editing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.