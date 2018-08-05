Egyptian firm to start gas imports from Israel in early 2019: sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian company is due to start gas imports from Israel for re-export in the first quarter of 2019, sources in the country’s energy sector said on Sunday, under agreements signed in February to buy $15 billion worth of gas over 10 years.

“Imports will start in small quantities first and will gradually increase to reach their climax in September 2019,” one source told Reuters.

The source gave no details on prices or quantities.

