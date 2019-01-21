Commodities
January 21, 2019 / 9:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt to invest $9 billion refineries' upgrade over four years: minister

1 Min Read

Storage tanks of kerosene are seen at the Middle East Oil Refinery Company (MIDOR) in Alexandria, Egypt, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt plans to upgrade six oil refineries at a cost of about $9 billion over four years to increase domestic production to 41 million tonnes a year, the petroleum minister said.

“We are trying to secure crude oil supplies for Egyptian refineries to increase local production of refined products,” the minister, Tarek El Molla, said during a conference in Cairo late on Sunday night, without giving further details.

Egypt currently has eight refineries with a capacity of 38 million tonnes, of which only 25 million tonnes are utilized.

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Louise Heavens

