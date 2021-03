Excess natural gas is burnt, or flared, from Mexican state-owned Pemex's Tula oil refinery, located adjacent to the Tula power plant belonging to national power company Comision Federal de Electricidad, or CFE, in Tula de Allende, north of Mexico City, Mexico, on June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to produce 7.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in the 2021-2022 financial year which starts in July, the petroleum ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry had said in December that production levels in the calendar year 2020 were at around 6.6 billion cubic feet per day, which covered local needs and provided some for export.