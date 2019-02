A man holds a cross and a Koran at the funeral of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat, on the second anniversary of the June 30 protests that toppled former President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo, Egypt, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has executed nine men convicted over the 2015 killing of the country’s top prosecutor, a prison source and a lawyer said on Wednesday.

The men were among a group of 28 who were sentenced to death in the case in 2017. Public prosecutor Hisham Barakat was killed in a car bomb attack on his convoy in the capital, Cairo.