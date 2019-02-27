At least 10 killed in fire at Cairo's main train station: medical sources

Rescue workers and people are seen after a fire caused deaths and injuries at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital on Wednesday, two medical sources said.

A witness said there was a blast when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and he had seen charred bodies on the ground.

“I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.

“Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded.”

“I saw at least nine corpses lying on the ground, charred.”