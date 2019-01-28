Macron tells Sisi human rights go together with stability

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as he leaves the Elysee palace, in Paris, France, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Cairo that stability and security cannot be separated from human rights.

“Stability and durable peace go together with respect for individual dignity and the rule of law, and the search for stability cannot be dissociated from the question of human rights,” Macron said in a joint press conference with Sisi.

Sisi told reporters that rights should be taken in the context of regional turbulence and the fight against terrorism.