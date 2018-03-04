Egypt to increase gas production at Zohr to 700 mcf per day in May: minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to increase production at its huge Zohr offshore gas field in the Mediterranean to 700 million cubic feet per day in May from about 350 million cubic feet per day currently, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on Sunday.

Discovered in 2015 by Italy’s Eni, the field contains an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said last month that the goal was to reach 2.9 billion cubic feet per day by mid-2019.