FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
Breakingviews
Commodities
March 4, 2018 / 7:00 AM / in a day

Egypt to increase gas production at Zohr to 700 mcf per day in May: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to increase production at its huge Zohr offshore gas field in the Mediterranean to 700 million cubic feet per day in May from about 350 million cubic feet per day currently, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on Sunday.

Discovered in 2015 by Italy’s Eni, the field contains an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said last month that the goal was to reach 2.9 billion cubic feet per day by mid-2019.

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.