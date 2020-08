FILE PHOTO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry looks on during a joint statement with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt and Greece signed an agreement on Thursday on setting up an exclusive economic zone between the two countries, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said.

He spoke at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart.