Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the army will come to the defense of Gulf Arabs if they face any direct threats, a pro-government newspaper said on Tuesday.

Youm7 newspaper also quoted Sisi as saying in response to a question on U.S. sanctions on Iran: “Instability affects us all and any state that has instability affects all of us.”