Egypt to receive $2 billion as part of IMF loan in June or July, says official

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will receive $2 billion in the fourth disbursal from a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan in June or July, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Saturday.

He also said an IMF mission would visit Egypt in May for a new review.

The disbursement will bring the total Egypt has received so far from the facility to $8 billion. Last week, the IMF agreed to the third disbursal, which was also worth $2 billion.