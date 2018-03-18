Egypt to offer about $4.5 billion in state company shares in IPO program: ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to offer about 80 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.55 billion) worth of shares in state companies as part of a program to IPO state enterprises on the Cairo bourse in coming years, a finance ministry statement said on Sunday.

Stakes being offered will range from 15-30 percent and include companies in petroleum, banking, and logistics, the statement said.

Most of the shares will be offered over the next 2.5 years, it added.