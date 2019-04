Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seen during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar in Cairo on Sunday to discuss developments in Libya, Sisi’s spokesman said.

No other details about the meeting were immediately available. Haftar’s forces have been conducting a military offensive to take control of the capital, Tripoli, since early April.