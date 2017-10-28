Egypt appoints new armed forces chief of staff: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a decree on Saturday appointing a new armed forces chief of staff.

General Mohamed Farid Hegazy will replace Mahmoud Hegazy, who has been made the president’s adviser for strategic planning and crisis management, a statement from the presidency said.

Egypt is fighting an insurgency in the northern part of the Sinai peninsula in which hundreds of members of the security forces have been killed in recent years.