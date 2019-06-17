Amnesty International urges fair Egyptian inquiry into Mursi's death

FILE PHOTO: A poster of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reads, "No substitute for the legitimacy" is seen near members of the Muslim Brotherhood after night clashes with anti-Mursi around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Amnesty International urged Egyptian authorities on Monday to investigate the death of former Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, who died suddenly aged 67 after collapsing in court in Cairo during a trial.

“We call on Egyptian authorities to conduct an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mursi’s death, including his solitary confinement and isolation from the outside world,” Amnesty tweeted in Arabic.

It also called for an investigation into the medical care Mursi was receiving, and for anyone found responsible for mistreatment to be held accountable.