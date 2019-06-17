Muslim Brotherhood says Mursi death was 'full-fledged murder', calls for mass funeral in Egypt

FILE PHOTO: Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court wearing the red uniform of a prisoner sentenced to death, during his court appearance with Muslim Brotherhood members on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday that the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursion Monday was a “full-fledged murder” and called on Egyptians to gather for a mass funeral.

In a statement on its website, the Brotherhood also called for crowds to gather outside Egyptian embassies around the world.

Mursi, the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt’s modern history, died aged 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities said.