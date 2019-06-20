Turkey's Erdogan says believes U.N. will look into death of Egypt's Mursi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he believed the United Nations will look into the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and hold those responsible accountable.

Mursi suffered a fatal heart attack in a Cairo court on Monday while on trial on espionage charges. Erdogan made the comment in a speech at a rare news conference with foreign journalists in Istanbul.