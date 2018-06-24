Egypt to extend state of emergency for three months

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s parliament approved on Sunday the extension of a nationwide state of emergency for three months from July 14.

A general view of Egypt's parliament in Cairo, Egypt, February 16, 2017. Picture taken February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Hussein

Egypt imposed the emergency in 2017 after two church bombings killed at least 45 people. It was last extended in April.

Egypt faces an Islamic State insurgency in the remote North Sinai region that has killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen in recent years and has expanded to include attacks on civilians.

Other Islamists operating in the western desert bordering Libya have also attacked security forces.