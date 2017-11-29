Exclusive: Former Egyptian premier Shafiq says intends to run in 2018 election

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq, a former air force commander and ex-presidential candidate, told Reuters on Wednesday he intended to run in the presidential election early next year, saying he would return to Egypt in the “coming days”.

FILE PHOTO: Former Prime Minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq addresses a news conference in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

In a video declaration sent to Reuters and a telephone statement, Shafiq said he would run in the election planned for around April, when President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is widely expected to seek a second term.

“I‘m honored to announce my will to run in the upcoming presidential elections in Egypt as a choice to be president of the country for the next four years,” he said in the statement from the United Arab Emirates in which he highlighted his “long experience with the armed forces” and “noted success” as aviation minister.

Shafiq is the most prominent national figure to enter the 2018 race, which has seen only a small crop of potential candidates come forward just months ahead of the scheduled vote.

The former air force head placed second in the first presidential elections following Egypt’s 2011 uprising against former leader Hosni Mubarak, narrowly losing to Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in a runoff.

In the video declaring his candidacy, Shafiq called for “real democracy” and “normal human rights.”

“Any success whether major or minor will not be achieved in our country without a good civilian, democratic, model and stable ruling system that is able to accept criticism,” he said.

‘WILL OF PEOPLE’

FILE PHOTO: A man sits outside a shop as a poster of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq is seen hanging on a wall in Cairo June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sisi, who as a military commander led the army’s ousting of Mursi in 2013 before his own landslide election a year later, has yet to announce whether he will run again. He says he will follow the will of the people.

Human rights activists say they face the worst crackdown in their history under Sisi, accusing him of erasing freedoms won in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that ended Mubarak’s 30-year rule. The government says rights abuses are only individual cases and are not systematic.

Sisi’s supporters view him as key to stability following the upheaval that followed the 2011 revolt. His government is fighting a stubborn Islamist militancy in the North Sinai, where the country was hit by its deadliest attack in recent history last week when over 300 were gunned down at a mosque.

Inflation has meanwhile soared in the import dependant country after it floated its pound currency last year, the initial part of a $12 billion three-year International Monetary Fund loan agreement tied to painful austerity measures which critics say have dented Sisi’s popularity.

“The country is grappling with a lot of problems, which have affected all aspects of life and that have led to the deterioration of all services,” Shafiq said in the video.

Following his election defeat in 2012 Shafiq fled overseas. He formed a political party and led it from abroad, but the party failed to make significant gains during a 2015 parliamentary election.

“It’s hard to imagine someone like Shafiq running, unless he’s thinking he’s got backing from within the broader establishment, including the military, to do so,” said H.A. Hellyer, senior nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Shafiq had faced various corruption charges but was either acquitted or had cases against him dropped in most instances. A year ago, his lawyer said he was removed from airport watchlists, clearing his way to return home.

“Egypt’s 2018 elections just got more interesting,” Hellyer said.