Lawyer for Egypt's ex-premier meets him at Cairo hotel: Facebook statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik’s lawyer said on Sunday she had met with him at a hotel in Cairo, her first contact with him since his arrival in Cairo on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Egypt's former prime minister Ahmed Shafik poses for a photo at his residence in Abu Dhabi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/File Photo

Shafik’s family and lawyer said earlier they had lost contact with him after what they called his deportation from the United Arab Emirates to Cairo, days after announcing his intention to run for president of Egypt next year.

“I had a meeting with Shafik an hour ago at one of the hotels in New Cairo and confirmed his health,” Shafik’s lawyer, Dina Adly, wrote on Facebook. “He confirmed that his health was good and that he was not subjected to any investigations,” she wrote.

Adly did not say whether Shafik was free to leave the hotel, which she did not identify by name.