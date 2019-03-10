Egypt's Sisi nominates Major General Kamel al-Wazir as transport minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday he had nominated Major General Kamel al-Wazir as transport minister to replace Hisham Arafat, who resigned after a train crash that killed at least 22 and injured dozens.

Wazir was head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, one of the main owners of the new administrative capital outside Cairo and a builder of large infrastructure and national projects.

Arafat resigned on Feb. 27 following the crash, which took place at Cairo’s main train station when a locomotive failed to stop, smashed through the buffers and burst into flames.

Sisi said his decision to appoint Wazir was pending parliamentary approval.