Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seen during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s election commission said on Wednesday that a referendum on constitutional amendments - including potentially allowing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in office until 2030 - will take place on April 20-22.

A second amendment would provide for setting up an upper parliamentary chamber.