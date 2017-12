CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik, whose family say was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in Cairo on Saturday, airport sources said.

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik shout slogans against the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy as they cheer for the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) in front of the military parade stand at Nasr City in Cairo, Egypt June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah/File Photo

In a surprise announcement from the UAE where he has been based, Shafik, a former air force commander, said on Wednesday he would run for president in an election set for around April 2018.