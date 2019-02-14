World News
Egyptian lawmakers back changes that could keep Sisi in power till 2034

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is pictured during his meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Cairo, Egypt, January 10, 2019.

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian parliament on Thursday approved in principle proposed constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in power until 2034 and boost his control of the judiciary.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdelaal said that 485 MPs of the 596-seat assembly voted in favor of the changes, comprising more than the two-thirds majority needed to pass the amendments.

The proposed changes will now go for a review in a parliamentary committee and then return to parliament for a second vote before they are presented for a national referendum expected before the middle of the year.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones

