June 28, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Egypt's Sisi swears in former top aide as intelligence chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swore in Major General Abbas Kamel on Thursday to serve as chief of the country’s General Intelligence Service, state news agency MENA reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) shakes hands after the swearing in of Major General Abbas Kamel, newly appointed chief of the country's General Intelligence Service on Thursday at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, June 28, 2018. in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Kamel had served as the president’s chief-of-staff until January when Sisi appointed him as interim intelligence chief, replacing Khaled Fawzi.

Kamel’s swearing in comes two weeks after Sisi replaced both the ministers of defense and interior following his re-election in March, in the broadest cabinet shake-up to date since he became president in 2014.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Sami Aboudi and Toby Chopra

