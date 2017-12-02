FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex Egypt premier Shafik arrested in UAE, being deported to Egypt: source close to family
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 2, 2017 / 2:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex Egypt premier Shafik arrested in UAE, being deported to Egypt: source close to family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik, who last week announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2018, has been arrested at his home in the United Arab Emirates and is being deported to Egypt, a source close to his family told Reuters on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Egypt's former prime minister Ahmed Shafik speaks during an interview with Reuters at his residence in Abu Dhabi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

UAE officials made no immediate comment, but a Gulf source familiar with the matter said: “Shafik has publicly asked to go to Egypt and his wish will be met.”

Shafik’s daughter could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesman for Egypt’s foreign ministry did not immediately answer a call seeking details.

Shafik, a former air force commander and government minister, said on Wednesday he would run for president in a surprise announcement from the UAE, where he has been based. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has not yet announced an bid for a second term, but is widely expected to run again.

Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.