June 2, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Sisi sworn in for second Egyptian presidential term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in at the Egyptian parliament for a second term on Saturday after winning an election by a landslide in March.

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends a military ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

A 63-year-old former intelligence chief and defence minister, Sisi overthrew Islamist Mohamed Mursi - Egypt’s first freely-elected president - after protests against Mursi’s rule in 2013.

Sisi was elected to his first four-year term as president a year later.

In March he won 97 percent of the vote on a turnout of 41 percent.

The election featured only one other candidate, himself an ardent Sisi supporter, after all serious opposition contenders halted their campaigns in January. The main challenger was arrested and his campaign manager beaten up, while other hopefuls pulled out, citing intimidation.

Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by David Stamp

