September 4, 2019 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Youngest son of Egypt's ousted Islamist President Mursi dies

CAIRO (Reuters) - The youngest son of Egypt’s former president, Mohamed Mursi, died on Wednesday from a heart attack, his brother and a family lawyer told Reuters, 2-1/2 months after his father’s death from similar causes.

Abdallah Mursi, 24, began to feel spasms while driving in Cairo with a friend and died shortly afterward, his brother Ahmed said.

Their father was the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt’s modern history. He died in June from a heart attack at age 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges.

A top figure in the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Mursi had been in jail since being toppled by the military in 2013 after barely a year in power, following mass protests against his rule.

