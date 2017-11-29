FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egyptian presidential hopeful says barred from travel from UAE
Sections
Featured
Bubble trouble? Bitcoin soars above $11,000
Future of Money
Bubble trouble? Bitcoin soars above $11,000
Supreme Court weighs major digital privacy case
Supreme Court
Supreme Court weighs major digital privacy case
Don't call Putin a genius
Commentary
Don't call Putin a genius
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 7:37 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Egyptian presidential hopeful says barred from travel from UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq, who told Reuters on Wednesday he intended to run in the presidential election early next year, told pan-Arab TV channel Al Jazeera that the United Arab Emirates had barred him from traveling.

FILE PHOTO: Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq addresses a news conference in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Shafiq, an ex-air force commander and presidential candidate, said earlier he had planned to return to Cairo in the coming days from his current location in the UAE, a close ally of Egypt.

UAE officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.