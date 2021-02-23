Five-year-old Egyptian rally driver's son takes the wheel

Slideshow ( 4 images )

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Mansour Tarek hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a professional rally driver when he’s older.

Aged just five, he is already on the track.

At an amateur rally in the desert on the outskirts of Cairo last weekend, Tarek clocked a time of just over four minutes as he navigated hollows and hillocks on a desert course on the outskirts of Cairo in a an open-sided buggy.

The winner came in at 1 minute 48 seconds.

“I jumped and I turned the wheel like this,” Tarek said, smiling from the driver’s seat after completing the race.

Tarek’s father and co-pilot, Tarek el-Erian, said his priority was taking care of his son’s safety by ensuring he has the right equipment and a small car that is easily operated.