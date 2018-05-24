FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 24, 2018 / 4:50 PM / in 30 minutes

U.S. raises concerns over Egyptian activists' arrests: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday that the United States was concerned about certain activists who have been arrested even as other prisoners were recently released, the White House said in a statement.

‪U.S. Vice President Mike Pence‬ speaks before President Donald Trump during a rally with supporters at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Pence expressed support for President Sisi’s release of more than 300 prisoners, including American citizen Ahmed Etiwy,” the White House said, adding that the vice president in the call “also raised concerns over other arrests of non-violent activists in Egypt.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.