September 8, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in: judicial sources

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has sentenced 75 people to death, including prominent Islamist leaders, over a 2013 pro-Muslim Brotherhood sit-in which ended with the killing of hundreds of protesters, judicial sources said on Saturday.

Others being tried in the case, including Brotherhood spiritual leader Mohamed Badie, were handed life sentences.

Those sentenced to death by hanging include senior Brotherhood leaders Essam al-Erian and Mohamed Beltagi and prominent Islamist preacher Safwat Higazi, the sources said.

Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans

