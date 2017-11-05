FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt summons European ambassadors over criticism of rights lawyer's detention
#World News
November 5, 2017 / 1:16 PM / in an hour

Egypt summons European ambassadors over criticism of rights lawyer's detention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt summoned the British, German, Dutch, Italian and Canadian ambassadors on Sunday after the European countries criticized the detention of an Egyptian human rights lawyer, a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

The criticism issued in a statement late on Friday was over the detention of Ibrahim Metwaly, who was helping investigate the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni, who was tortured to death in 2016.

Reporting by Arwa Gaballa and Amina Ismail; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

