Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Egypt to free members of leading rights group: sources, state media

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Egypt have ordered the release of three members of a leading human rights group who were arrested last month after the group gave a briefing to senior diplomats, judicial and security sources said.

The arrests have drawn widespread public criticism from the United Nations, Western governments, and international rights campaigners. State newspaper Akhbar el-Youm also reported the decision to free the three men.

Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Omar Fahmy; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Aidan Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up