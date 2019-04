Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov adjusts his earphones during a news conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (unseen) after a meeting at Tahrir palace in Cairo, Egypt April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia wants all the political forces in Libya to find an agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday during a visit to Cairo.

He also warned against foreign meddling in Libya in a televised briefing with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.