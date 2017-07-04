FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Egypt's parliament approves state of emergency extension
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 2:42 PM / a month ago

Egypt's parliament approves state of emergency extension

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivers a statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France November 26, 2014.Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's parliament on Tuesday approved President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's decision to extend a nationwide state of emergency for an additional three months, said Speaker of the House of Representatives Ali Abdelaal.

"The reasons for which the state of emergency was declared are still in place and therefore it must be extended," Abdelaal told lawmakers.

Parliament unanimously approved a three-month state of emergency in April, broadening the power of authorities to crack down on what it called enemies of the state after two church bombings killed at least 45.

Reporting by Nashat Hamdy; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.