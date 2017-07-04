Egypt's parliament approves state of emergency extension

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's parliament on Tuesday approved President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's decision to extend a nationwide state of emergency for an additional three months, said Speaker of the House of Representatives Ali Abdelaal.

"The reasons for which the state of emergency was declared are still in place and therefore it must be extended," Abdelaal told lawmakers.

Parliament unanimously approved a three-month state of emergency in April, broadening the power of authorities to crack down on what it called enemies of the state after two church bombings killed at least 45.