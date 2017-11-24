FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 54 killed after militants target mosque in Egypt's north Sinai: state media
November 24, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

At least 54 killed after militants target mosque in Egypt's north Sinai: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 54 people were killed when suspected militants set off a bomb and opened fire at a mosque in Egypt’s restive northern Sinai on Friday, state media and eyewitnesses said.

Eyewitnesses reported ambulances ferrying casualties from the scene to nearby hospitals after the attack on Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of Arish city. Another 75 people were wounded, MENA reported.

President Abdel Fattah al Sisi convened an emergency security meeting soon after the attack, state television reported.

Egypt’s security forces are battling an Islamic State insurgency in north Sinai, where militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers since fighting there intensified over the last three years.

Militants have mostly targeted security forces in their attacks, but have also tried to expand beyond the peninsula by hitting Egyptian Christian churches and pilgrims.

Reporting Ahmed Tolba and Mohamed Abdellah; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Ralph Boulton

