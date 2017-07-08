FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 8, 2017 / 2:59 PM / a month ago

Egyptian police kill 14 gunmen said linked recent to Northern Sinai attacks

Family members attend the funeral of officer Khaled al-Maghrabi, who was killed during a suicide bomb attack on an army checkpoint in Sinai, in his hometown Toukh, Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt 8 July, 2017.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Interior Ministry said on Saturday its forces had killed 14 gunmen in Ismalia province, adding that they were linked to recent attacks against the security forces in Northern Sinai.

At least 23 Egyptian soldiers were killed when suicide car bombs tore through two military checkpoints in North Sinai on Friday, an attack claimed by Islamic State. It was one of the bloodiest assaults on security forces in years.

Egypt faces an Islamist insurgency led by the Islamic State group in the restive Sinai Peninsula, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed since 2013.

Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Jon Boyle

