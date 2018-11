Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi vowed to push ahead with a campaign to crush militants after a gun attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians and offering condolences for the victims.

“I wish a speedy recovery to the injured and assert our determination to fight dark terrorism and to pursue the perpetrators,” Sisi said on his official Twitter account.