Armed attack kills at least six soldiers in Egypt's Sinai
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
October 13, 2017 / 11:11 AM / in 8 days

Armed attack kills at least six soldiers in Egypt's Sinai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Armed militants killed at least six Egyptian soldiers at a military post in the Sinai Peninsula, the army said, in an attack later claimed by Islamic State.

Attacks targeting security forces have been common since Egypt’s Islamist president Mohamed Mursi was ousted in 2013 following mass protests against his rule.

The Egyptian army said in a statement earlier on Friday six soldiers were killed when “armed terrorists” attacked a checkpoint in Arish city with grenades and firearms.

Islamic State said in a statement released by the group’s official news agency Amaq later on Friday that at least 14 “apostates” were killed, including one policeman.

The group also said tens were injured in the attack.

Egypt is fighting an insurgency against Islamist militants affiliated with Islamic State in the Sinai Peninsula where hundreds of security forces have been killed since Mursi’s ouster.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Gareth Jones and Peter Graff

