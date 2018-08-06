Car explodes in central Cairo, injuring 13 people

CAIRO (Reuters) - A car exploded in central Cairo on Monday after colliding with a microbus, injuring 13 people, the Egyptian health ministry said.

People stand near a damaged car after an explosion in Cairo, Egypt August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Reuters reporters heard a loud blast in the area and saw a car on the side of the road completely destroyed, with bits of twisted and punctured metal scattered nearby. There appeared to be damage to a nearby building including smashed windows.

Smoke from the blast could be seen rising from the other side of the Nile river.

Smoke rises behing buildings after an explosion in Cairo, Egypt August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

The ministry said in a statement that the injured were taken from the scene near a bridge in the Dokki district to three different hospitals, where they were being treated for wounds and burns.

State-run media reported that explosives experts had concluded that the blast was caused by an electrical fault which spread a fire to the car’s fuel tank.

A security source gave a similar account in a statement to journalists, saying the car’s electrics short-circuited, causing a fire, then an explosion. However, the source said the traffic accident had occurred after the blast.

A health ministry official told a local radio station that several other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.